An increase in unlicensed immigration advisers scamming money from families who want to work, study or live in New Zealand has led NZ authorities to run an awareness campaign on the importance of using licensed advisers in the Pacific Islands.

A medical team from Interplast Australia and New Zealand will be working at Vaiola Hospital on February 16-23 to carry out plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as training.

A jury has found Lord Tu’iha’ateiho not guilty of five charges regarding three separate incidents at Ha’ateiho last year in a verdict on Wednesday, January 25 at the Nuku’alofa Supreme Court.

The Legislative Assembly of Tonga will resume on Monday, January 30 for its final sitting of the 2016-17 session, that will include discussion on the status of Tonga’s efforts to host the 2019 Pacific Games.

Berlin, Germany

Out of 176 countries listed in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 (excluding Tonga) an alarming 69 per cent scored below 50, on a scale from 0 (perceived highly corruptible) to 100 (perceived as very clean). The high level of corruption and inequality is leading to a rise in populist politicians and democracies in decline. “We do not have the luxury of time. Corruption needs to be fought with urgency, so that the lives of people across the world improve,” said José Ugaz, Chair of Transparency International.