Should Casinos be allowed in Tonga? Opinion



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Should Casinos be allowed in Tonga? Matangi Tonga asked five members of the public for their opinions in a random survey.

Local business supports students scholarships Education



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Scholarships worth around $6688 pa'anga were awarded by Spare Parts Zone Tonga Ltd & Autosaver on 24 January, to seven students to cover their tuition and school essentials at various secondary schools in Tongatapu.

Hot February expects tropical cyclones Weather



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Unusually low tropical cyclone activity since November means that February is expected to be the month with the hottest temperature for Tonga and the most likely month for tropical cyclones, according to Tonga's Met office.

Man in Tongan passport scam pleads guilty From the Courts



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Meini Hafoka (51) has pleaded guilty to obtaining money by false pretence for an alleged Tongan passport scam, after appearing at the Nuku'alofa Magistrate's Court this week.

Tonga’s first action plan to deliver affordable financial services Economy



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A National Financial Inclusion Strategy ( NFIS ) or action plan to deliver financial services at affordable costs to Tongans is being developed by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme ( PFIP ) and the National Reserve Bank of Tonga ( NRBT ) for the first time.

Public record shows Tavake Tamafua Ltd. registered in Tonga Business



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A public record at Tonga's Business Registry shows that a company called Tavake Tamafua Ltd. was registered in Tonga on 29 November 2016 with two directors 'Epeli Taione and Havea L. Gatti.