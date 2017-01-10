Matangi Tonga - Tonga's leading news website
Monday 9 January 2017 10:16pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Prizes were awarded by the Tonga Leities Association for the inaugural 2016 Tapa Pride Float Parade on December 10, concluding two weeks of activism against gender violence, with Tonga Police Rescue Boat winning $500 for best float.Free to view
Friday 6 January 2017 5:37pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A new academy in the United Kingdom that takes an interest in heraldry and the study of noble genealogies, has made Tonga's Lord Fulivai, an Honorary Vice-President and Fellow on January 5.Premium content
Friday 6 January 2017 2:02pm
Sydney, Australia : Yesterday hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of Tuipulotu Gallaher (14) in Sydney West, Australia. The Aussie-Tongan teen tragically drowned at Sydney Beach last Tuesday, December 27, only two days after Christmas.Premium content
Thursday 5 January 2017 4:19pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Improvements to Nuku'alofa's roads and drainage, under a successful multi-million project started in 2008, are "less than likely to be sustainable" if they are not properly maintained, warns a report released by the Asian Development Bank. "There is a lack of evidence that the government has recognised the importance of maintenance of the improved assets," the report concluded.2 commentsFree to view
Wednesday 4 January 2017 5:34pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : New Zealand has honoured Valerie Adams (32) with the title of Dame in their annual New Year Honours list. Valerie Adams is the youngest woman to become a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM).Premium content
Wednesday 4 January 2017 2:47pm
Nuku'alofa : A blaze engulfed an old timber house on Railway Road, Kolofo’ou, this morning, destroying the property within minutes. Hotspots that spread across the road to the Hilliard Memorial School property were extinguished. Tonga’s Fire Department urges caution, warning that fires can spread rapidly in Tongatapu's current hot, dry, windy weather.Premium content
Wednesday 4 January 2017 11:21am
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The tsunami threat from a Fiji earthquake today has now passed, the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Ceter in Hawaii, has advised. Fiji coastal areas were warned following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, at 11:53pm local Fiji time today. Tonga Met advised there was no threat for Tonga.Premium content
Sports
Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm
Suva, Fiji : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.Premium content
Monday 12 December 2016 3:57pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Junior Fa scored an impressive 3rd round knockout win over his Argentine opponent Pablo Magrini on Saturday night in an undercard to the Parker vs Ruiz WBO championship event in Auckland.Premium content
Pacific Islands
Thursday 5 January 2017 9:26pm
Apia, Samoa : The village of Siumu in Samoa has bestowed a chiefly title to Sione Niumotu Pome'e, the founding member of 'Three Houses Down', a popular reggae band in New Zealand. The title of Tupuola was originally held by Sione's father-in-law, Fa'alogo MaseiPremium content
Sponsored Posts
Saturday 31 December 2016 5:45pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A Nakolo family is having a Happy New Year after winning the grand prize of $3000 in the Molisi City Central Supermarket New Year raffle this afternoon. The name on the winning ticket was Senior Constable Temaleti Vea.Free to view
Thursday 15 December 2016 6:43pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga Airports Ltd. has declared a $2 million pa'anga Annual Dividend for 2015-16, payable to its shareholder, the Government of Tonga, its highest-ever dividend pay out.Free to view