Dangerous prisoners remain at large Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Police are still searching for two armed offenders who escaped from the Nuku'alofa Central Police custody early morning, Tuesday, January 31.

13 drinking offences over weekend Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Thirteen people were arrested and charged for alleged drunk driving, disorderly behaviour and drinking in public places, mainly in Central Nuku'alofa, over the weekend from January 27-29, in Operation Safe Streets to prevent alcohol-fueled crimes in Tongatapu.

Tonga tourism dialogue aims to increase growth in industry Tourism



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga's tourism industry wants to make Tonga a highly desirable tourism destination, but has difficulty in attracting investment of the quality and scale that will help it grow, said the Minister of Tourism Hon Semisi Sika in opening Tourism Industry Day, yesterday.

Lack of information excludes Tonga from Corruption Index 2016 Government



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga's corruption ranking on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index list has been excluded since 2012 due to insufficient survey information.

Son attacks father with machete Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A 26-year-old man was arrested and detained in custody after he allegedly attacked his 60-year-old father with a machete on Saturday night, January 28. The father who was severely injured remains in a critical condition at Vaiola Hospital.

Escapees "armed and dangerous" police warn Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Police warned this evening that two men described as "armed and dangerous" are on the run after escaping from the Nuku'alofa Central Police custody early this morning, Tuesday, 31 January, and their Tactical Response Group has been deployed.