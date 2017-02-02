MTO Featured Story block

  • Dangerous prisoners remain at large
    Police and Crime
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 4:17pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Police are still searching for two armed offenders who escaped from the Nuku'alofa Central Police custody early morning, Tuesday, January 31.
  • 13 drinking offences over weekend
    Police and Crime
    Wednesday 1 February 2017 4:15pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Thirteen people were arrested and charged for alleged drunk driving, disorderly behaviour and drinking in public places, mainly in Central Nuku’alofa, over the weekend from January 27-29, in Operation Safe Streets to prevent alcohol-fueled crimes in Tongatapu.
  • Tonga tourism dialogue aims to increase growth in industry
    Tourism
    Tuesday 31 January 2017 10:50pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Tonga's tourism industry wants to make Tonga a highly desirable tourism destination, but has difficulty in attracting investment of the quality and scale that will help it grow, said the Minister of Tourism Hon Semisi Sika in opening Tourism Industry Day, yesterday.
  • Lack of information excludes Tonga from Corruption Index 2016
    Government


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Tonga’s corruption ranking on the Transparency International Corruption Perception Index list has been excluded since 2012 due to insufficient survey information.
  • Son attacks father with machete
    Police and Crime
    Tuesday 31 January 2017 10:18pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A 26-year-old man was arrested and detained in custody after he allegedly attacked his 60-year-old father with a machete on Saturday night, January 28. The father who was severely injured remains in a critical condition at Vaiola Hospital.
  • Escapees "armed and dangerous" police warn
    Police and Crime
    Tuesday 31 January 2017 9:22pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Police warned this evening that two men described as "armed and dangerous" are on the run after escaping from the Nuku'alofa Central Police custody early this morning, Tuesday, 31 January, and their Tactical Response Group has been deployed.
  • NZ warns Tongans against using illegal immigration advisers
    Immigration
    Friday 27 January 2017 6:26pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : An increase in unlicensed immigration advisers scamming money from families who want to work, study or live in New Zealand has led NZ authorities to run an awareness campaign on the importance of using licensed advisers in the Pacific Islands.
Sports

  • Polota-Nau to debut for Western Force
    Rugby


    Perth, Australia         : Wallaby prop forward, Tatafu Polota-Nau (31), will debut for Perth's Western Force in the 2017 Super Rugby season. Tatafu had been playing for the New South Wales Waratahs since 2006 when he first entered the Super Rugby tournament.
  • Veitongo FC defeats Utulei Youth Club 3 - 1
    Football & Soccer
    Tuesday 31 January 2017 11:03pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Tonga's elite soccer club, Veitongo FC, today won its first game of the Champions League Qualifiers tournament, defeating American Samoan team Utulei Youth Club by 3 - 1 today. The win comes two days after Veitongo's 4 - 0 defeat to Puaikura FC (Cook Islands) on Saturday.
Pacific Islands

  • Sustainable tourism important to Pacific islands
    Pacific Islands
    Friday 20 January 2017 10:46pm


    Suva, Fiji         : Samoan Christina Leala‐Gale is the new Manager of Sustainable Tourism Development for the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in Suva. SPTO works with 16 Pacific island countries to market and develop tourism in South Pacific region.
From our archives

  • Public may return to a changed Nuku'alofa CBD next week
    Business
    Wednesday 17 January 2007 6:56pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : The public will be allowed to return to a changed central Nuku'alofa next week when two months of restricted movement will be lifted and pedestrians and traffic movements will be allowed into the central business district. FROM OUR ARCHIVES.
  • Looking back at 2014 - a year of extreme weather
    Photo News
    Friday 2 January 2015 6:17pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : 2014 was a year of extreme weather events for Tonga. Starting with the Severe Tropical Cyclone Ian in January, the year ended with a severe drought for Tongatapu and an El Nino warning for the whole of Tonga. January brought us images of Cyclone Ian. Photos from Matangi Tonga archives.
