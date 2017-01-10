Rescue boat wins prize in Tapa Pride Float Parade Photo News



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Prizes were awarded by the Tonga Leities Association for the inaugural 2016 Tapa Pride Float Parade on December 10, concluding two weeks of activism against gender violence, with Tonga Police Rescue Boat winning $500 for best float.

Lord Fulivai takes-up interest in heraldry Royalty & Nobility



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A new academy in the United Kingdom that takes an interest in heraldry and the study of noble genealogies, has made Tonga's Lord Fulivai, an Honorary Vice-President and Fellow on January 5.

Hundreds turnout for funeral of self-sacrificing teen Tongans Overseas



Sydney, Australia : Yesterday hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of Tuipulotu Gallaher (14) in Sydney West, Australia. The Aussie-Tongan teen tragically drowned at Sydney Beach last Tuesday, December 27, only two days after Christmas.

Nuku'alofa's new roads and drainage not sustainable, warns report Development



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Improvements to Nuku'alofa's roads and drainage, under a successful multi-million project started in 2008, are "less than likely to be sustainable" if they are not properly maintained, warns a report released by the Asian Development Bank. "There is a lack of evidence that the government has recognised the importance of maintenance of the improved assets," the report concluded.

Dame Valerie youngest Dame Companion NZ Order of Merit People



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : New Zealand has honoured Valerie Adams (32) with the title of Dame in their annual New Year Honours list. Valerie Adams is the youngest woman to become a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit ( DNZM ).

Fire warning as blaze rapidly destroys old home Emergencies



Nuku'alofa : A blaze engulfed an old timber house on Railway Road, Kolofo'ou, this morning, destroying the property within minutes. Hotspots that spread across the road to the Hilliard Memorial School property were extinguished. Tonga's Fire Department urges caution, warning that fires can spread rapidly in Tongatapu's current hot, dry, windy weather.