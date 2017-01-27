Matangi Tonga - Tonga's leading news website
Thursday 26 January 2017 5:46pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Should Casinos be allowed in Tonga? Matangi Tonga asked five members of the public for their opinions in a random survey.Free to view
Thursday 26 January 2017 4:51pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Scholarships worth around $6688 pa'anga were awarded by Spare Parts Zone Tonga Ltd & Autosaver on 24 January, to seven students to cover their tuition and school essentials at various secondary schools in Tongatapu.Free to view
Thursday 26 January 2017 4:42pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Unusually low tropical cyclone activity since November means that February is expected to be the month with the hottest temperature for Tonga and the most likely month for tropical cyclones, according to Tonga's Met office.Free to view
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Meini Hafoka (51) has pleaded guilty to obtaining money by false pretence for an alleged Tongan passport scam, after appearing at the Nuku'alofa Magistrate's Court this week.Free to view
Thursday 26 January 2017 4:16pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) or action plan to deliver financial services at affordable costs to Tongans is being developed by the Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme (PFIP) and the National Reserve Bank of Tonga (NRBT) for the first time.Free to view
Thursday 26 January 2017 12:37pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A public record at Tonga's Business Registry shows that a company called Tavake Tamafua Ltd. was registered in Tonga on 29 November 2016 with two directors 'Epeli Taione and Havea L. Gatti.Free to view
Wednesday 25 January 2017 10:49pm
Nuku'alofa, : Tonga's Government this evening has refuted claims that it issued a casino license to a US company called Red Warrior Entertainment LLC, while admitting that it had supported two projects for a tourism investment facility, known as "Tavake Tamafua Investment Project", proposed by counterparts.1 commentFree to view
Thursday 19 January 2017 2:59pm
Honolulu, Hawaii : The inaugural Polynesian Bowl will kick off this Saturday, January 21 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii. The 2017 Polynesian Bowl will feature two teams made up of elite football players of Pacific Islander heritage from high schools around the United States.Premium content
Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm
Suva, Fiji : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.Premium content
Thursday 5 January 2017 9:26pm
Apia, Samoa : The village of Siumu in Samoa has bestowed a chiefly title to Sione Niumotu Pome'e, the founding member of 'Three Houses Down', a popular reggae band in New Zealand. The title of Tupuola was originally held by Sione's father-in-law, Fa'alogo MaseiPremium content
Wednesday 18 September 2013 8:15pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : China has deferred Tonga's repayment of its $119 million pa'anga loan indefinitely, the Prime Minister Lord Tu'ivakano told the Tongan parliament this morning, 18 September. From the House, by Pesi Fonua.4 commentsFree to view