Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene have all risen for the next month mid-January to mid-February, following the weakening of the pa'anga. The Tonga Competent Authority approved the prices to be effective from today January 16.

Alumni donate $10,000 to Tonga Police People



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga's Police Force has received a donation of $10,000 and two trophies presented by former Tonga Police living in the United States who appreciate their work

PM relinquishes Education & Training portfolio Government



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Prime Minster, Hon Samuela 'Akilisi Pohiva has relinquished his Education and Training ministerial portfolio to Hon. Penisimani Fifita from today, 16 January 2017. The PM becomes Minister of Internal Affairs in a re-assignment of portfolios that was granted by the King.

"Year of Sustainable Tourism" - a great incentive for changing attitudes Editorials



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The inaugural declaration by the UN General Assembly for 2017 as the first International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development is a great incentive for Tonga and a time for some serious reflection on why we are failing to build a more sustainable tourism industry - one that can prosper and create more jobs. Editor's Comment, by Pesi Fonua

20 science scholarships for first responders in disasters Education



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Twenty Science Scholarships for Tongan students were awarded by the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni yesterday, 10 January at the Kahana Lagoon Resort.

Wallaby proud of Tongan heritage People



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Australian Wallaby lock Adam Coleman has opened up about his Tongan heritage in a recent interview with Rugby Australia. The 25-year-old 6'8 foot lock only debuted for the Wallabies this year. He plays his rugby for the Western Force in the Super Rugby competition.