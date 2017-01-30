MTO Featured Story block

  • NZ warns Tongans against using illegal immigration advisers
    Immigration
    Friday 27 January 2017 6:26pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : An increase in unlicensed immigration advisers scamming money from families who want to work, study or live in New Zealand has led NZ authorities to run an awareness campaign on the importance of using licensed advisers in the Pacific Islands.
  • Interplast to carry out reconstructive surgery in Tonga
    Health
    Friday 27 January 2017 6:24pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A medical team from Interplast Australia and New Zealand will be working at Vaiola Hospital on February 16-23 to carry out plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as training.
  • Jury acquits Lord Tu’iha’ateiho
    From the Courts
    Friday 27 January 2017 6:19pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A jury has found Lord Tu’iha’ateiho not guilty of five charges regarding three separate incidents at Ha’ateiho last year in a verdict on Wednesday, January 25 at the Nuku’alofa Supreme Court.
  • Parliament to resume January 30
    Parliament
    Friday 27 January 2017 6:16pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : The Legislative Assembly of Tonga will resume on Monday, January 30 for its final sitting of the 2016-17 session, that will include discussion on the status of Tonga’s efforts to host the 2019 Pacific Games.
  • TI Corruption Index shows high level of corruption leading to rise in populist politicians
    Government
    Friday 27 January 2017 12:23pm


    Berlin, Germany         : Out of 176 countries listed in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 (excluding Tonga) an alarming 69 per cent scored below 50, on a scale from 0 (perceived highly corruptible) to 100 (perceived as very clean). The high level of corruption and inequality is leading to a rise in populist politicians and democracies in decline. “We do not have the luxury of time. Corruption needs to be fought with urgency, so that the lives of people across the world improve,” said José Ugaz, Chair of Transparency International.
  • New AUD$7.5m Tonga Skills program aims to develop quality training
    Development
    Friday 27 January 2017 12:09pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A $7.5m Australian Dollars Program to establish a Skills Development System for Tonga was launched yesterday morning, 25 January at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre, Nuku’alofa.
  • Should Casinos be allowed in Tonga?
    Opinion
    Thursday 26 January 2017 5:46pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Should Casinos be allowed in Tonga? Matangi Tonga asked five members of the public for their opinions in a random survey.
Sports

  • Team Stanley wins Polynesian Bowl
    American Football
    Tuesday 24 January 2017 7:28pm


    Honolulu, Hawaii         : Team Ronnie Stanley have won the Inaugral Polynesian Bowl after defeating Team Marcus Mariota 9 - 7 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii on Saturday January 21. Team Stanley grabbed the win in the dying seconds of the game with a field goal.
  • Talented Soni aims for the Tokyo Paralympic
    Sports
    Wednesday 18 January 2017 10:06pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : ‘Ilisoni Niukapu, a Para Badminton player is Tonga’s latest rising sports talent, who hopes to be able to represent Tonga at the Tokyo Paralympic in 2020.
Pacific Islands

  • Sustainable tourism important to Pacific islands
    Pacific Islands
    Friday 20 January 2017 10:46pm


    Suva, Fiji         : Samoan Christina Leala‐Gale is the new Manager of Sustainable Tourism Development for the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in Suva. SPTO works with 16 Pacific island countries to market and develop tourism in South Pacific region.
From our archives

  • Cyclone Lola shakes the mangoes
    Natural events
    Tuesday 1 February 2005 5:49pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Cyclone Lola brought strong winds to Tonga overnight damaging trees and bringing down fruit.
  • Looking back at 2014 - a year of extreme weather
    Photo News
    Friday 2 January 2015 6:17pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : 2014 was a year of extreme weather events for Tonga. Starting with the Severe Tropical Cyclone Ian in January, the year ended with a severe drought for Tongatapu and an El Nino warning for the whole of Tonga. January brought us images of Cyclone Ian. Photos from Matangi Tonga archives.
