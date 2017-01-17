MTO Featured Story block

  • Petroleum petrol prices rise
    Energy
    Monday 16 January 2017 11:16pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene have all risen for the next month mid-January to mid-February, following the weakening of the pa'anga. The Tonga Competent Authority approved the prices to be effective from today January 16.
  • Alumni donate $10,000 to Tonga Police
    People
    Monday 16 January 2017 5:59pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Tonga's Police Force has received a donation of $10,000 and two trophies presented by former Tonga Police living in the United States who appreciate their work
  • PM relinquishes Education & Training portfolio
    Government
    Monday 16 January 2017 3:32pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Prime Minster, Hon Samuela ‘Akilisi Pohiva has relinquished his Education and Training ministerial portfolio to Hon. Penisimani Fifita from today, 16 January 2017. The PM becomes Minister of Internal Affairs in a re-assignment of portfolios that was granted by the King.
  • "Year of Sustainable Tourism" - a great incentive for changing attitudes
    Editorials
    Friday 13 January 2017 4:35pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : The inaugural declaration by the UN General Assembly for 2017 as the first International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development is a great incentive for Tonga and a time for some serious reflection on why we are failing to build a more sustainable tourism industry - one that can prosper and create more jobs. Editor's Comment, by Pesi Fonua
  • 20 science scholarships for first responders in disasters
    Education
    Thursday 12 January 2017 9:38pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Twenty Science Scholarships for Tongan students were awarded by the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni yesterday, 10 January at the Kahana Lagoon Resort.
  • Wallaby proud of Tongan heritage
    People
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 5:30pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Australian Wallaby lock Adam Coleman has opened up about his Tongan heritage in a recent interview with Rugby Australia. The 25-year-old 6'8 foot lock only debuted for the Wallabies this year. He plays his rugby for the Western Force in the Super Rugby competition.
  • Two men charged with illegal liquor sale
    Police and Crime
    Wednesday 11 January 2017 5:14pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Two men have been charged with selling 58 bottles of liquor without a license in Fanga. The bust is the latest of a series of raids conducted by Tonga Police over the last month.
Sports

  • Fiji U20s beat Tonga U20s 18 - 13
    Rugby
    Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm


    Suva, Fiji         : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.
  • Junior Fa scores impressive 3rd round knockout
    Boxing
    Monday 12 December 2016 3:57pm


    Auckland, New Zealand         : Junior Fa scored an impressive 3rd round knockout win over his Argentine opponent Pablo Magrini on Saturday night in an undercard to the Parker vs Ruiz WBO championship event in Auckland.
Pacific Islands

  • Samoan Village bestows title on Tongan musician
    Pacific Islands
    Thursday 5 January 2017 9:26pm


    Apia, Samoa         : The village of Siumu in Samoa has bestowed a chiefly title to Sione Niumotu Pome'e, the founding member of 'Three Houses Down', a popular reggae band in New Zealand. The title of Tupuola was originally held by Sione's father-in-law, Fa'alogo Masei
