Friday 3 February 2017 6:41pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister Hon ‘Akilisi Pohiva was received by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Lord Tu’ivakano yesterday, Thursday, February 2, the Chief Clerk stated today.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 8:07pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga will be able to host the Test Match between the ‘Ikale Tahi and Wales in June, and the 2019 Pacific Games, Tonga’s Prime Minister Hon. ‘Akilisi Pohiva assured the Tonga Media on Monday, 30 January during a Press Conference at the Prime Minister’s Office.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 7:53pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A 47-year old man from Ha’avakatolo has been arrested and charged in relation to his role in helping two escaped prisoners while they were on the run in Tongatapu earlier this week. The prisoners were recaptured on February 1-2.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 7:49pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A US court in Hawaii has found that Dean Jay Fletcher, an American citizen charged with the murder of his wife in Tonga, is extraditable for each of the offences in which the Government of Tonga had applied for his return to Tonga.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 3:24pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A new photo has emerged from NASA Earth clearly showing the site of the underwater volcano eruption known as 'Submarine Volcano III' near Tongatapu. NASA Earth states the plume is emerging from a seamount located 33 km (20 miles) from Tongatapu.Free to view
Thursday 2 February 2017 6:32pm
Baltimore, USA : Baltimore Ravens star Ronnie Stanley (of Tongan Descent) is encouraging Baltimore residents to adopt homeless canines from dog shelters. Ronnie himself adopted a homeless Pitt Bull named "Lola" last year.Free to view
Thursday 2 February 2017 6:11pm
Exeter, United Kingdom : 'Ikale Tahi frontrow Elvis Taione will donate to charity to make up for an embarrassing incident last Saturday night. Elvis was caught by a photographer urinating on shop wall in Exeter, England. He has since apologized for the incident and was given a formal warning by his club, the Exeter Chiefs.Free to view
Thursday 2 February 2017 3:37pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : When Native American woman Juliana Brown Eyes received a call from her father confirming that her grandfather was Tongan, she immediately began looking for her Tongan relatives on Facebook. By Finau Fonua.2 commentsFree to view
Thursday 2 February 2017 1:18pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A new ferry, MV Vaomapa, is now servicing the towns of Nomuka, Tungua, Ha’afeva, Pangai in the Ha’apai Islands group and also connecting Nuku'alofa to the island of ‘Eua. It can carry 140 tonnes of cargo and up to 250 passengers.Free to view
Latest Comments
Native American family finds Tongan roots - 2 comments
Mafi 'o Amerika... says:
Mafi 'o Amerika... says:
Juliana: I love your story. I love and miss the Rez. I am glad you hooked up with your father. I am from Kolomotu'a/Kolofo'ou in Tonga and am related to the Kaho's from there.Read more...
Tonga's govt denies issuing casino license - 1 comment
Facebook-Matang... says:
Facebook-Matang... says:
Casino is definitely not for Tonga, here in Nevada so many including some Tongans have lost homes because of gambling and not prioritizing what's important first, and some can't afford hoRead more...
Sports
Friday 3 February 2017 7:31pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Eight young Tongan swimmers from the Hakula Swim Club competed at the 2017 Anthony Mosse Classic competition when they visited Auckland last month, during an exposure trip that allowed them to also train with other swimming clubs.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 3:38pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Finau ‘Ohuafi (15) and Noelani Day (13) achieved their personal best when they represented Tonga at the FINA 5km New Zealand Open Water Championships in Lake Taupo, on 15 January.Free to view
Pacific Islands
Friday 3 February 2017 7:36pm
Tokyo, Japan : Japan continues to strengthen its partnership with Pacific island countries commiting to more regional development in the Pacific at the 3rd Ministerial Interim Meeting between 16 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) member countries and Japan’s Government representatives in Tokyo, Japan on 17 January.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 7:34pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Radio New Zealand International (RNZI) has confirmed there will be no reduction of its service to its Pacific broadcast partners after ABC Radio Australia closed its international shortwave transmission service to Papua New Guinea and the Pacific on 31 January 2017.Free to view
From our archives
Wednesday 17 January 2007 6:56pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The public will be allowed to return to a changed central Nuku'alofa next week when two months of restricted movement will be lifted and pedestrians and traffic movements will be allowed into the central business district. FROM OUR ARCHIVES.Free to view
Friday 3 February 2017 6:32pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A significant increase in the regulated price of diesel has been approved by the Competent Authority effective 16 January 2017. This has contributed to an increase of 15.40 seniti per litre (13.8%) from $1.1124 per litre in September 2016 to $1.2664 per litre in January 2017, Tonga Power Ltd. announced today. Makatu’unga ‘i he lahi e hiki ‘i he totongi ‘o e lolo tisolo ‘a ia na’e tali ‘e he Pule Fe’unga ke kamata gaue’aki ‘i he ‘aho 16 Sanuali 2017, kuo hiki ai e totongi ‘o e lolo ‘aki ‘a e seniti ‘e 15.40 ki he lita (13.8%) mei he $1.1124 ki he lita ‘i Sepitema 2016 ki he totongi fo’ou ko e $1.2664 ki he lita ‘i Sanuali 2017.Free to view