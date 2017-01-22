Matangi Tonga - Tonga's leading news website
Breaking news
Friday 20 January 2017 11:03pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Tonga and the People’s Republic of China are warm and vibrant, Tonga's Prime Minister Hon. ‘Akilisi Pohiva along with the Speaker of the Tongan Parliament Lord Tu’ivakano, reassured a Chinese National People’s Congress delegation visiting Nuku’alofa this week.Free to view
Friday 20 January 2017 10:52pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Eleven people were arrested and charged for alleged drunk driving, disorderly behaviour and drinking in public places, in Central Nuku’alofa last weekend January 13-15, in Operation Safe Streets to prevent alcohol-fueled crimes in Tongatapu.Free to view
Friday 20 January 2017 10:51pm
Suva, Fiji : New full-time undergraduate degree students studying at the University of the South Pacific starting from this year, will each receive a new tablet computer as the University embraces a new mobile platform for learning.Free to view
Friday 20 January 2017 10:48pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tongan girls between the ages of 10-16 years joined self defence classes in Nuku'alofa on Wednesday, January 18 as part of a new program 'My Body My Rights' run by Talitha Project.Free to view
Friday 20 January 2017 10:46pm
Suva, Fiji : Samoan Christina Leala‐Gale is the new Manager of Sustainable Tourism Development for the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in Suva. SPTO works with 16 Pacific island countries to market and develop tourism in South Pacific region.Free to view
Friday 20 January 2017 10:41pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Tongans who want immigration advice to work, study or live in New Zealand are being encouraged to use a licensed or exempt immigration adviser by the New Zealand authorities. Ms Catherine Albiston, Registrar of the New Zealand Immigration Advisers Authority will visit Tonga, Fiji and Samoa next week as part of a campaign to help communities understand the risks associated with using unlicensed immigration advisers.Free to view
Thursday 19 January 2017 2:59pm
Honolulu, Hawaii : The inaugural Polynesian Bowl will kick off this Saturday, January 21 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii. The 2017 Polynesian Bowl will feature two teams made up of elite football players of Pacific Islander heritage from high schools around the United States.Premium content
Sports
Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm
Suva, Fiji : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.Premium content
Monday 12 December 2016 3:57pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Junior Fa scored an impressive 3rd round knockout win over his Argentine opponent Pablo Magrini on Saturday night in an undercard to the Parker vs Ruiz WBO championship event in Auckland.Premium content
Pacific Islands
Thursday 5 January 2017 9:26pm
Apia, Samoa : The village of Siumu in Samoa has bestowed a chiefly title to Sione Niumotu Pome'e, the founding member of 'Three Houses Down', a popular reggae band in New Zealand. The title of Tupuola was originally held by Sione's father-in-law, Fa'alogo MaseiPremium content
From our archives
Wednesday 18 September 2013 8:15pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : China has deferred Tonga's repayment of its $119 million pa'anga loan indefinitely, the Prime Minister Lord Tu'ivakano told the Tongan parliament this morning, 18 September. From the House, by Pesi Fonua.4 commentsFree to view
Latest Comments
John_Boston says:
Unlike Pangai lahi, Pangai si'i was useful and used every day by the public. It's quite unfortunate that future generations will be denied its usage.Read more...
Paul Karalus says:
The equipment used in the CBD project to rehabilitate the drainage (a street sweeper and the truck mounted suction pump and tank) were supplied under the ADB project, but the work was part of the CRead more...