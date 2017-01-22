Tonga China relationship warm and vibrant, PM assures visiting delegation Foreign Affairs



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Tonga and the People's Republic of China are warm and vibrant, Tonga's Prime Minister Hon. 'Akilisi Pohiva along with the Speaker of the Tongan Parliament Lord Tu'ivakano, reassured a Chinese National People's Congress delegation visiting Nuku'alofa this week.

Operation Safe Streets continues in 2017



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Eleven people were arrested and charged for alleged drunk driving, disorderly behaviour and drinking in public places, in Central Nuku'alofa last weekend January 13-15, in Operation Safe Streets to prevent alcohol-fueled crimes in Tongatapu.

USP to issue tablets to new students



Suva, Fiji : New full-time undergraduate degree students studying at the University of the South Pacific starting from this year, will each receive a new tablet computer as the University embraces a new mobile platform for learning.

Tongan girls take self defence classes



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tongan girls between the ages of 10-16 years joined self defence classes in Nuku'alofa on Wednesday, January 18 as part of a new program 'My Body My Rights' run by Talitha Project.

Sustainable tourism important to Pacific islands



Suva, Fiji : Samoan Christina Leala‐Gale is the new Manager of Sustainable Tourism Development for the South Pacific Tourism Organisation ( SPTO ) in Suva. SPTO works with 16 Pacific island countries to market and develop tourism in South Pacific region.

NZ Immigration Registrar visiting Tonga



Auckland, New Zealand : Tongans who want immigration advice to work, study or live in New Zealand are being encouraged to use a licensed or exempt immigration adviser by the New Zealand authorities. Ms Catherine Albiston, Registrar of the New Zealand Immigration Advisers Authority will visit Tonga, Fiji and Samoa next week as part of a campaign to help communities understand the risks associated with using unlicensed immigration advisers.