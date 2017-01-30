Matangi Tonga - Tonga's leading news website
Breaking news
-
Friday 27 January 2017 6:26pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : An increase in unlicensed immigration advisers scamming money from families who want to work, study or live in New Zealand has led NZ authorities to run an awareness campaign on the importance of using licensed advisers in the Pacific Islands.Free to view
-
Friday 27 January 2017 6:24pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A medical team from Interplast Australia and New Zealand will be working at Vaiola Hospital on February 16-23 to carry out plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as training.Free to view
-
Friday 27 January 2017 6:19pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A jury has found Lord Tu’iha’ateiho not guilty of five charges regarding three separate incidents at Ha’ateiho last year in a verdict on Wednesday, January 25 at the Nuku’alofa Supreme Court.Free to view
-
Friday 27 January 2017 6:16pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The Legislative Assembly of Tonga will resume on Monday, January 30 for its final sitting of the 2016-17 session, that will include discussion on the status of Tonga’s efforts to host the 2019 Pacific Games.Free to view
-
Friday 27 January 2017 12:23pm
Berlin, Germany : Out of 176 countries listed in the Corruption Perceptions Index 2016 (excluding Tonga) an alarming 69 per cent scored below 50, on a scale from 0 (perceived highly corruptible) to 100 (perceived as very clean). The high level of corruption and inequality is leading to a rise in populist politicians and democracies in decline. “We do not have the luxury of time. Corruption needs to be fought with urgency, so that the lives of people across the world improve,” said José Ugaz, Chair of Transparency International.Premium content
-
Friday 27 January 2017 12:09pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A $7.5m Australian Dollars Program to establish a Skills Development System for Tonga was launched yesterday morning, 25 January at the Fa’onelua Convention Centre, Nuku’alofa.Premium content
-
Thursday 26 January 2017 5:46pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Should Casinos be allowed in Tonga? Matangi Tonga asked five members of the public for their opinions in a random survey.Premium content
Sports
-
Tuesday 24 January 2017 7:28pm
Honolulu, Hawaii : Team Ronnie Stanley have won the Inaugral Polynesian Bowl after defeating Team Marcus Mariota 9 - 7 at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii on Saturday January 21. Team Stanley grabbed the win in the dying seconds of the game with a field goal.Premium content
-
Wednesday 18 January 2017 10:06pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : ‘Ilisoni Niukapu, a Para Badminton player is Tonga’s latest rising sports talent, who hopes to be able to represent Tonga at the Tokyo Paralympic in 2020.Premium content
Pacific Islands
-
Friday 20 January 2017 10:46pm
Suva, Fiji : Samoan Christina Leala‐Gale is the new Manager of Sustainable Tourism Development for the South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) in Suva. SPTO works with 16 Pacific island countries to market and develop tourism in South Pacific region.Premium content
From our archives
-
Tuesday 1 February 2005 5:49pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Cyclone Lola brought strong winds to Tonga overnight damaging trees and bringing down fruit.Free to view
-
Friday 2 January 2015 6:17pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : 2014 was a year of extreme weather events for Tonga. Starting with the Severe Tropical Cyclone Ian in January, the year ended with a severe drought for Tongatapu and an El Nino warning for the whole of Tonga. January brought us images of Cyclone Ian. Photos from Matangi Tonga archives.Free to view
Latest Comments
Facebook-Matang... says:
Casino is definitely not for Tonga, here in Nevada so many including some Tongans have lost homes because of gambling and not prioritizing what's important first, and some can't afford hoRead more...
Facebook-Matang... says:
If there will be a delivery, it has to be right to the hand or someone at home. please don't leave anything on mail box or by the road or outside the door. Solomone SavelioRead more...