Hundreds of secondary school students fail end of year exam, parliament told Parliament



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The failure of hundreds of Form 5, 6 and 7 students in their 2016 end of the year examination was one of several controversial issues that the Tongan Parliament heard when it opened for its 2017 session last week on Monday, 30 January.

Losemani Fo'ou drifts at sea after rescue Emergencies



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : After leaving Nuku'alofa, passengers on the cruise ship Albatros witnessed the rescue of six Tongan fishermen from the distressed fishing boat Losemani Fo'ou yesterday afternoon in big swells south of Tonga. Photos by Dr. Gudrun Berger and I. Korpuzov on the Albatros.

Cruise ship crew rescues distressed Tongan fishermen Emergencies



Wellington, New Zealand : The Albatros cruise ship saved six men from a sinking fishing boat in southern Tongan waters this afternoon. The cruise ship bound for Auckland diverted 300km to find the fishermen who had not had water for three days and their boat, Losemani Fo'ou, was taking on water. The men will stay on the Albatros until it berths in Auckland on Monday evening.

Man arrested for helping escaped prisoners Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A 47-year old man from Ha'avakatolo has been arrested and charged in relation to his role in helping two escaped prisoners while they were on the run in Tongatapu earlier this week. The prisoners were recaptured on February 1-2.

Extradition ruling for murder suspect Dean Jay Fletcher From the Courts



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A US court in Hawaii has found that Dean Jay Fletcher, an American citizen charged with the murder of his wife in Tonga, is extraditable for each of the offences in which the Government of Tonga had applied for his return to Tonga.

Notice of a Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in PM Pohiva Parliament



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister Hon 'Akilisi Pohiva was received by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Lord Tu'ivakano yesterday, Thursday, February 2, the Chief Clerk stated today.

Underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga Environment



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A new photo has emerged from NASA Earth clearly showing the site of the underwater volcano eruption known as 'Submarine Volcano III ' near Tongatapu. NASA Earth states the plume is emerging from a seamount located 33 km (20 miles) from Tongatapu.