Monday 16 January 2017 11:16pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Prices for petrol, diesel and kerosene have all risen for the next month mid-January to mid-February, following the weakening of the pa'anga. The Tonga Competent Authority approved the prices to be effective from today January 16.Free to view
Monday 16 January 2017 5:59pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga's Police Force has received a donation of $10,000 and two trophies presented by former Tonga Police living in the United States who appreciate their workFree to view
Monday 16 January 2017 3:32pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Prime Minster, Hon Samuela ‘Akilisi Pohiva has relinquished his Education and Training ministerial portfolio to Hon. Penisimani Fifita from today, 16 January 2017. The PM becomes Minister of Internal Affairs in a re-assignment of portfolios that was granted by the King.Free to view
Friday 13 January 2017 4:35pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The inaugural declaration by the UN General Assembly for 2017 as the first International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development is a great incentive for Tonga and a time for some serious reflection on why we are failing to build a more sustainable tourism industry - one that can prosper and create more jobs. Editor's Comment, by Pesi FonuaPremium content
Thursday 12 January 2017 9:38pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Twenty Science Scholarships for Tongan students were awarded by the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Siaosi Sovaleni yesterday, 10 January at the Kahana Lagoon Resort.Premium content
Wednesday 11 January 2017 5:30pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Australian Wallaby lock Adam Coleman has opened up about his Tongan heritage in a recent interview with Rugby Australia. The 25-year-old 6'8 foot lock only debuted for the Wallabies this year. He plays his rugby for the Western Force in the Super Rugby competition.Premium content
Wednesday 11 January 2017 5:14pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Two men have been charged with selling 58 bottles of liquor without a license in Fanga. The bust is the latest of a series of raids conducted by Tonga Police over the last month.Premium content
Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm
Suva, Fiji : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.Premium content
Monday 12 December 2016 3:57pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Junior Fa scored an impressive 3rd round knockout win over his Argentine opponent Pablo Magrini on Saturday night in an undercard to the Parker vs Ruiz WBO championship event in Auckland.Premium content
Thursday 5 January 2017 9:26pm
Apia, Samoa : The village of Siumu in Samoa has bestowed a chiefly title to Sione Niumotu Pome'e, the founding member of 'Three Houses Down', a popular reggae band in New Zealand. The title of Tupuola was originally held by Sione's father-in-law, Fa'alogo MaseiPremium content
Saturday 31 December 2016 5:45pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A Nakolo family is having a Happy New Year after winning the grand prize of $3000 in the Molisi City Central Supermarket New Year raffle this afternoon. The name on the winning ticket was Senior Constable Temaleti Vea.Free to view
Thursday 15 December 2016 6:43pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga Airports Ltd. has declared a $2 million pa'anga Annual Dividend for 2015-16, payable to its shareholder, the Government of Tonga, its highest-ever dividend pay out.Free to view
John_Boston says:
Unlike Pangai lahi, Pangai si'i was useful and used every day by the public. It's quite unfortunate that future generations will be denied its usage.Read more...
Paul Karalus says:
The equipment used in the CBD project to rehabilitate the drainage (a street sweeper and the truck mounted suction pump and tank) were supplied under the ADB project, but the work was part of the CRead more...