  • Hundreds of secondary school students fail end of year exam, parliament told
    Parliament
    Sunday 5 February 2017 9:54pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : The failure of hundreds of Form 5, 6 and 7 students in their 2016 end of the year examination was one of several controversial issues that the Tongan Parliament heard when it opened for its 2017 session last week on Monday, 30 January.
  • Losemani Fo'ou drifts at sea after rescue
    Emergencies
    Sunday 5 February 2017 10:34am


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : After leaving Nuku'alofa, passengers on the cruise ship Albatros witnessed the rescue of six Tongan fishermen from the distressed fishing boat Losemani Fo'ou yesterday afternoon in big swells south of Tonga. Photos by Dr. Gudrun Berger and I. Korpuzov on the Albatros.
  • Cruise ship crew rescues distressed Tongan fishermen
    Emergencies
    Saturday 4 February 2017 6:59pm


    Wellington, New Zealand         : The Albatros cruise ship saved six men from a sinking fishing boat in southern Tongan waters this afternoon. The cruise ship bound for Auckland diverted 300km to find the fishermen who had not had water for three days and their boat, Losemani Fo'ou, was taking on water.  The men will stay on the Albatros until it berths in Auckland on Monday evening.
  • Tonga will be ready to host Tonga v Wales and 2019 Pacific Games, PM says
    Sports
    Friday 3 February 2017 8:07pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Tonga will be able to host the Test Match between the ‘Ikale Tahi and Wales in June, and the 2019 Pacific Games, Tonga’s Prime Minister Hon. ‘Akilisi Pohiva assured the Tonga Media on Monday, 30 January during a Press Conference at the Prime Minister’s Office.
  • Man arrested for helping escaped prisoners
    Police and Crime
    Friday 3 February 2017 7:53pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A 47-year old man from Ha’avakatolo has been arrested and charged in relation to his role in helping two escaped prisoners while they were on the run in Tongatapu earlier this week. The prisoners were recaptured on February 1-2.
  • Extradition ruling for murder suspect Dean Jay Fletcher
    From the Courts
    Friday 3 February 2017 7:49pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A US court in Hawaii has found that Dean Jay Fletcher, an American citizen charged with the murder of his wife in Tonga, is extraditable for each of the offences in which the Government of Tonga had applied for his return to Tonga.
  • Notice of a Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in PM Pohiva
    Parliament
    Friday 3 February 2017 6:41pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister Hon ‘Akilisi Pohiva was received by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Lord Tu’ivakano yesterday, Thursday, February 2, the Chief Clerk stated today.
  • Underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga
    Environment
    Friday 3 February 2017 3:24pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A new photo has emerged from NASA Earth clearly showing the site of the underwater volcano eruption known as 'Submarine Volcano III' near Tongatapu. NASA Earth states the plume is emerging from a seamount located 33 km (20 miles) from Tongatapu.
  • Ronnie Stanley adopts shy pit-bull
    People
    Thursday 2 February 2017 6:32pm


    Baltimore, USA         : Baltimore Ravens star Ronnie Stanley (of Tongan Descent) is encouraging Baltimore residents to adopt homeless canines from dog shelters. Ronnie himself adopted a homeless Pitt Bull named "Lola" last year.
Native American family finds Tongan roots  - 2 comments
Mafi 'o Amerika... says:

Juliana: I love your story. I love and miss the Rez. I am glad you hooked up with your father. I am from Kolomotu'a/Kolofo'ou in Tonga and am related to the Kaho's from there.

Tonga's govt denies issuing casino license  - 1 comment
Facebook-Matang... says:

Casino is definitely not for Tonga, here in Nevada so many including some Tongans have lost homes because of gambling and not prioritizing what's important first, and some can't afford ho

  • Young Tongan swimmers train in NZ
    Sports
    Friday 3 February 2017 7:31pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Eight young Tongan swimmers from the Hakula Swim Club competed at the 2017 Anthony Mosse Classic competition when they visited Auckland last month, during an exposure trip that allowed them to also train with other swimming clubs.
  • Tongan swimmers at NZ Open Water Championships
    Sports
    Friday 3 February 2017 3:38pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Finau ‘Ohuafi (15) and Noelani Day (13) achieved their personal best when they represented Tonga at the FINA 5km New Zealand Open Water Championships in Lake Taupo, on 15 January.
  • Public may return to a changed Nuku'alofa CBD next week
    Business
    Wednesday 17 January 2007 6:56pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : The public will be allowed to return to a changed central Nuku'alofa next week when two months of restricted movement will be lifted and pedestrians and traffic movements will be allowed into the central business district. FROM OUR ARCHIVES.
  • Tonga Power Ltd. announces significant electricity tariff increase
    Sponsored media release
    Friday 3 February 2017 6:32pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A significant increase in the regulated price of diesel has been approved by the Competent Authority effective 16 January 2017. This has contributed to an increase of 15.40 seniti per litre (13.8%) from $1.1124 per litre in September 2016 to $1.2664 per litre in January 2017, Tonga Power Ltd. announced today. Makatu’unga ‘i he lahi e hiki ‘i he totongi ‘o e lolo tisolo ‘a ia na’e tali ‘e he Pule Fe’unga ke kamata gaue’aki ‘i he ‘aho 16 Sanuali 2017, kuo hiki ai e totongi ‘o e lolo ‘aki ‘a e seniti ‘e 15.40 ki he lita (13.8%) mei he $1.1124 ki he lita ‘i Sepitema 2016 ki he totongi fo’ou ko e $1.2664 ki he lita ‘i Sanuali 2017.
