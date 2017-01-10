MTO Featured Story block

  • Rescue boat wins prize in Tapa Pride Float Parade
    Photo News
    Monday 9 January 2017 10:16pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Prizes were awarded by the Tonga Leities Association for the inaugural 2016 Tapa Pride Float Parade on December 10, concluding two weeks of activism against gender violence, with Tonga Police Rescue Boat winning $500 for best float.
  • Lord Fulivai takes-up interest in heraldry
    Royalty & Nobility
    Friday 6 January 2017 5:37pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : A new academy in the United Kingdom that takes an interest in heraldry and the study of noble genealogies, has made Tonga's Lord Fulivai, an Honorary Vice-President and Fellow on January 5.
  • Hundreds turnout for funeral of self-sacrificing teen
    Tongans Overseas
    Friday 6 January 2017 2:02pm


    Sydney, Australia         : Yesterday hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral of Tuipulotu Gallaher (14) in Sydney West, Australia. The Aussie-Tongan teen tragically drowned at Sydney Beach last Tuesday, December 27, only two days after Christmas.
  • Nuku'alofa's new roads and drainage not sustainable, warns report
    Development
    Thursday 5 January 2017 4:19pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : Improvements to Nuku'alofa's roads and drainage, under a successful multi-million project started in 2008, are "less than likely to be sustainable" if they are not properly maintained, warns a report released by the Asian Development Bank. "There is a lack of evidence that the government has recognised the importance of maintenance of the improved assets," the report concluded.
    2 comments
  • Dame Valerie youngest Dame Companion NZ Order of Merit
    People
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 5:34pm


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : New Zealand has honoured Valerie Adams (32) with the title of Dame in their annual New Year Honours list. Valerie Adams is the youngest woman to become a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM).
  • Fire warning as blaze rapidly destroys old home
    Emergencies
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 2:47pm


    Nuku'alofa         : A blaze engulfed an old timber house on Railway Road, Kolofo’ou, this morning, destroying the property within minutes. Hotspots that spread across the road to the Hilliard Memorial School property were extinguished. Tonga’s Fire Department urges caution, warning that fires can spread rapidly in Tongatapu's current hot, dry, windy weather.
  • Tsunami threat for Fiji following 7.00m quake
    Earthquakes
    Wednesday 4 January 2017 11:21am


    Nuku'alofa, Tonga         : The tsunami threat from a Fiji earthquake today has now passed, the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Ceter in Hawaii, has advised. Fiji coastal areas were warned following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake, at 11:53pm local Fiji time today. Tonga Met advised there was no threat for Tonga.
Latest Comments

Nuku'alofa's new roads and drainage not sustainable, warns report  - 2 comments
Paul Karalus says:

The equipment used in the CBD project to rehabilitate the drainage (a street sweeper and the truck mounted suction pump and tank) were supplied under the ADB project, but the work was part of the C

Nuku'alofa's new roads and drainage not sustainable, warns report  - 2 comments
rkstoll says:

Creating drainage, as was proposed by ADB, for the inhabited Sopu mangrove area by creating a channel was entirely ill-conceived.
Refer to the above article with the following points:

Sports

  • Fiji U20s beat Tonga U20s 18 - 13
    Rugby
    Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm


    Suva, Fiji         : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.
  • Junior Fa scores impressive 3rd round knockout
    Boxing
    Monday 12 December 2016 3:57pm


    Auckland, New Zealand         : Junior Fa scored an impressive 3rd round knockout win over his Argentine opponent Pablo Magrini on Saturday night in an undercard to the Parker vs Ruiz WBO championship event in Auckland.
Pacific Islands

  • Samoan Village bestows title on Tongan musician
    Pacific Islands
    Thursday 5 January 2017 9:26pm


    Apia, Samoa         : The village of Siumu in Samoa has bestowed a chiefly title to Sione Niumotu Pome'e, the founding member of 'Three Houses Down', a popular reggae band in New Zealand. The title of Tupuola was originally held by Sione's father-in-law, Fa'alogo Masei
