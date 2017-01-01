Tapuhia fire fighting enters 10th day Emergencies



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A fire fighting operation at Tapuhia Landfill enters its 10th day today as firefighters attempt to put out remaining hotspots over the landfill's number 1 cell, after a fire that started on 21 December turned into a massive blaze on Christmas Day. Malakai Sika, CEO Waste Authority Ltd., stated this morning that the fire is under control but "the time to fully eliminate the fire is unknown at this stage". Rubbish collection operations are continuing, using another part of the landfill.

Body identified as missing man Fisiatina Puafisi Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The body of Fisiatina Puafisi (45) who went missing from a Nuku'alofa hotel on Friday, was recovered by Police Search and Rescue operation yesterday afternoon.

Head-on crash claims two lives, raises road toll to 18 Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A head-on collision at Veitongo early this morning has claimed the lives of two men, a 30-year-old man from Halaleva and a 28-year-old man from Ha'akame. The fatlities raise Tonga's road toll to 18 lives lost for 2016, and Police say they are attending too many serious crashes that are avoidable.

Police arrest 159 in Operation Vi Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : "If someone's behaving suspiciously, being disorderly and drinking alcohol when they are clearly underage, we want to hear about it," said Acting Police Commissioner Viliami Unga Fa'aoa today. During "Operation Vi", an annual operation to ensure public safety, Police have registered 550 crimes and arrested 159 people.

Overweight man loses 100kg in 2 years Health



Auckland, New Zealand : Father of six, Joseph Finau, is becoming a role model for obese Pacific Islanders after losing an incredible 100 kilos in two years. Finau who lives in South Auckland, New Zealand, weighed 220kg in 2014.

Man's body recovered from Sopu reef Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The body of a man has been recovered from a reef off Sopu at about 4:00pm ( UTC +14) today by a search and rescue team who were looking for a missing kayaker, Fisiatina Puafisi, last seen on December 23.

Missing man believed to be Australian deportee Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A man missing with a kayak in Tonga, since December 23, is now believed to be a Tongan deportee from Australia – released quietly into an unsuspecting community. Little is known about him in Tonga where authorities are now trying to catch up on who he is.