Notice of a Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in PM Pohiva Parliament



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A Motion for a Vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister Hon 'Akilisi Pohiva was received by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Lord Tu'ivakano yesterday, Thursday, February 2, the Chief Clerk stated today.

Man arrested for helping escaped prisoners Police and Crime



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A 47-year old man from Ha'avakatolo has been arrested and charged in relation to his role in helping two escaped prisoners while they were on the run in Tongatapu earlier this week. The prisoners were recaptured on February 1-2.

Extradition ruling for murder suspect Dean Jay Fletcher From the Courts



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A US court in Hawaii has found that Dean Jay Fletcher, an American citizen charged with the murder of his wife in Tonga, is extraditable for each of the offences in which the Government of Tonga had applied for his return to Tonga.

Underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga Environment



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A new photo has emerged from NASA Earth clearly showing the site of the underwater volcano eruption known as 'Submarine Volcano III ' near Tongatapu. NASA Earth states the plume is emerging from a seamount located 33 km (20 miles) from Tongatapu.

Ronnie Stanley adopts shy pit-bull People



Baltimore, USA : Baltimore Ravens star Ronnie Stanley (of Tongan Descent) is encouraging Baltimore residents to adopt homeless canines from dog shelters. Ronnie himself adopted a homeless Pitt Bull named "Lola" last year.

Elvis Taione to make charity donation after embarrassing outing Sports



Exeter, United Kingdom : ' Ikale Tahi frontrow Elvis Taione will donate to charity to make up for an embarrassing incident last Saturday night. Elvis was caught by a photographer urinating on shop wall in Exeter, England. He has since apologized for the incident and was given a formal warning by his club, the Exeter Chiefs.

Native American family finds Tongan roots Tongans Overseas



Nuku'alofa, Tonga : When Native American woman Juliana Brown Eyes received a call from her father confirming that her grandfather was Tongan, she immediately began looking for her Tongan relatives on Facebook. By Finau Fonua.