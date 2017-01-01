Matangi Tonga - Tonga's leading news website
Breaking news
Friday 30 December 2016 11:06am
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A fire fighting operation at Tapuhia Landfill enters its 10th day today as firefighters attempt to put out remaining hotspots over the landfill's number 1 cell, after a fire that started on 21 December turned into a massive blaze on Christmas Day. Malakai Sika, CEO Waste Authority Ltd., stated this morning that the fire is under control but "the time to fully eliminate the fire is unknown at this stage". Rubbish collection operations are continuing, using another part of the landfill.
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The body of Fisiatina Puafisi (45) who went missing from a Nuku'alofa hotel on Friday, was recovered by Police Search and Rescue operation yesterday afternoon.
Thursday 29 December 2016 6:16pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A head-on collision at Veitongo early this morning has claimed the lives of two men, a 30-year-old man from Halaleva and a 28-year-old man from Ha'akame. The fatlities raise Tonga's road toll to 18 lives lost for 2016, and Police say they are attending too many serious crashes that are avoidable.
Thursday 29 December 2016 6:13pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : "If someone's behaving suspiciously, being disorderly and drinking alcohol when they are clearly underage, we want to hear about it," said Acting Police Commissioner Viliami Unga Fa'aoa today. During "Operation Vi", an annual operation to ensure public safety, Police have registered 550 crimes and arrested 159 people.
Thursday 29 December 2016 2:20pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Father of six, Joseph Finau, is becoming a role model for obese Pacific Islanders after losing an incredible 100 kilos in two years. Finau who lives in South Auckland, New Zealand, weighed 220kg in 2014.
Wednesday 28 December 2016 4:35pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The body of a man has been recovered from a reef off Sopu at about 4:00pm (UTC+14) today by a search and rescue team who were looking for a missing kayaker, Fisiatina Puafisi, last seen on December 23.
Wednesday 28 December 2016 4:00pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A man missing with a kayak in Tonga, since December 23, is now believed to be a Tongan deportee from Australia – released quietly into an unsuspecting community. Little is known about him in Tonga where authorities are now trying to catch up on who he is.
Wednesday 28 December 2016 1:49pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A marine search is currently underway for a missing man Fisatina Puafisi (45), who was last seen on Friday 23 December walking to the Kolomotu'a seafront from Little Italy with a kayak.
Tuesday 27 December 2016 4:38pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Sea and coastal search are continuing in Ha'apai for a German man, Frank Doblitz (46), who remains missing since he went swimming on Christmas Day at a beach in Hihifo, Ha'apai.
Latest Comments
Tonga's poverty rate a national shame - 1 comment
RogerCCowell says:
RogerCCowell says:
With respect to the King, Royal Family, Nobles, leaders and the people of Tonga: I am a palangi living in England, so excuse me for commenting on Tongan society.Read more...
Missing man believed to be Australian deportee - 1 comment
John_Boston says:
John_Boston says:
Sad story for the festive season. Matangitonga should be commended for this piece of journalism. Good initial story with a follow up.Read more...
Sports
Friday 16 December 2016 5:52pm
Suva, Fiji : Fiji U20s narrowly defeated Tonga U20s 18 - 13 last weekend in Suva, winning the U20 Oceania Rugby Championship. Tonga were dissallowed a try in the last five minutes of the match after the referee ruled a forward pass. The try would have given Tonga a dramatic victory.
Monday 12 December 2016 3:57pm
Auckland, New Zealand : Junior Fa scored an impressive 3rd round knockout win over his Argentine opponent Pablo Magrini on Saturday night in an undercard to the Parker vs Ruiz WBO championship event in Auckland.
Pacific Islands
Friday 9 December 2016 5:12pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The high cost of travel for tourists to the region is an enemy of the Tourism Industry in the South Pacific Islands, reports the December 2016 issue of the 'Pacific Economic Monitor', published by the Asian Development Bank.
Sponsored Posts
Saturday 31 December 2016 5:45pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : A Nakolo family is having a Happy New Year after winning the grand prize of $3000 in the Molisi City Central Supermarket New Year raffle this afternoon. The name on the winning ticket was Senior Constable Temaleti Vea.
Thursday 15 December 2016 6:43pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : Tonga Airports Ltd. has declared a $2 million pa'anga Annual Dividend for 2015-16, payable to its shareholder, the Government of Tonga, its highest-ever dividend pay out.
Friday 2 December 2016 9:52pm
Nuku'alofa, Tonga : The first ever shipment of Tongan squash to China left Tonga this week, after Tongatapu exporter Nishi Trading successfully passed a strict quarantine inspection on Saturday, 26 November 2016. This important achievement took 18 months of negotiation and inspections leading to an initial protocol between the Governments of China and Tonga in May. This initiative was supported by PHAMA - the Pacific Horticultural & Agricultural Market Access Program.